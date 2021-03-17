Former WWE star reveals John Cena accused him of stealing his move

Former WWE star Mike Bennett recently revealed that John Cena once accused him of stealing the "You Can't See Me" taunt during a match.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Superstar opened up about his early days in WWE, including his debut match on Sunday Night Heat. During this match, someone in WWE mistakenly assumed Bennett had used John Cena's "You Can't See Me" move. Bennett recalled how this person reported the incident directly to Cena himself.

This incident prompted Cena to confront Bennett backstage after the match, and the former WWE Champion gave him a stern warning.

"We were wrestling Cryme Tyme... I remember calling this spot with JTG, and at the time, he had gold teeth in, that he would put in and call it a grill. So every time he did like a move, he would he would take his fingers like this and kind of show his grill. And so we came up with this idea, or he came up with this idea that I would do this spot [mimicking teeth grinding] and I would get up over on him, and then I would mimic him."

"Unfortunately, what happened was, this ended up looking too close to this ["You can’t see me" taunt]... I think someone told Mr. Cena that I had gone out there and I had done this ["You can’t see me" taunt] on Sunday Night Heat. So when I got to the back, on my very first match, John Cena was there to inform me that I should not be doing this (taunt) in any way, shape or form. It was put to me not so nicely."

Needless to say, a confrontation with the face of the company was not the way Bennett was hoping to start his WWE career.

Mike Bennett says John Cena was "very cool" when they spoke again

Mike Bennett in Ring of Honor

In the same interview, Mike Bennett went on to say that when he returned to WWE many years later, he spoke with John Cena again. In this second meeting, Bennett thought Cena was "very down to earth."

"When I went back to WWE, I never got to tell him that story which I wanted to. I actually really enjoyed seeing him when I went back. He was a very down-to-earth and a very cool guy. I really enjoyed interacting with him. He was super helpful with everything."

Advertisement

Be a reason for others to feel good about humankind. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2021

John Cena is widely recognized as an all-time great WWE Superstar, but he is not currently scheduled to appear at this year's WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Bennett was released from WWE last year. He returned to Ring of Honor, and he has regained his status as one of the company's top stars.