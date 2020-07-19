Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis were among the WWE Superstars released from the company in the mid-April mass release that WWE went through as a result of their newly implemented cost-cutting measures in the middle of the pandemic. Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett both lacked a real run in WWE, although Mike Bennett was able to get somewhat of a run going when he was featured on WWE's 205 Live show.

Now, Mike Bennett has revealed that he is free to take bookings in his post-WWE career, and has also revealed that WWE did not really pay for his rehab and he did not go to rehab, but his addiction issues were resolved thanks to the incredible help that his wife, Maria Kanellis provided.

Mike Bennett reveals his status after WWE-release

Following his release from WWE in mid-April, it appears that Mike Bennett is now finally cleared to compete as his non-compete clause with WWE has come to an end. He revealed the same on his Twitter account.

"Hey Guys, I can now officially take bookings. Let’s have some fun. Email: MikeBennettBookings@gmail.com"

Hey Guys, I can now officially take bookings. Let's have some fun. Email: MikeBennettBookings@gmail.com — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 19, 2020

Over the last day, several former WWE Superstars were seen to be joining Impact Wrestling on their Slammiversary event. The pair that was mentioned was none other than The Good Brothers, Gallows and Anderson. Other than them, Heath Slater appeared on the show, as did EC3 in a promo at the very end. Eric Young also joined Impact Wrestling and was the mystery guest who took part in the main event for the Impact World Championship. While he lost, he caused quite a lot of damage.

It had been expected that Mike Bennett would also be a part of Impact Wrestling's show given his history with the company, but that was not the case. Whether that happened because his contract was stipulated to run out a day after those of other WWE Superstars is not known.

I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once.Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery.All credit goes to my wife https://t.co/SynsDmJMhe — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

In a previous Tweet that Mike Bennett had sent, he also revealed that there was a misconception that WWE had paid for his rehab, but that was not the case. He had never gone to rehab and was actually supported by his life to overcome his addiction issues. He also said that no one in management ever contacted him to ask him if he needed any help at that time.

Aiden English also revealed his post-WWE status recently.