Mike Bennett on WWE "shooting themselves in the foot" with RETRIBUTION

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett has shared his opinion on the faction known as RETRIBUTION on WWE Monday Night RAW.

Last week on RAW, it was revealed that RETRIBUTION have all signed WWE contracts, officially making them members of the WWE roster.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Mike Bennett was asked if he felt bad for the WWE Superstars involved in the RETRIBUTION angle. Bennett admitted that he did feel bad for all the talents involved with the faction as he knows them all well. The Miracle would then go on to say that WWE is "shooting themselves in the foot" with the gimmick:

"Yeah, I do because, first of all, everyone that's in RETRIBUTION is fantastic, they're unbelievable talents, and I know Dijak from the Northeast and Mia Yim I worked with over at Impact and I think the world of her. And Shane Thorne, I just think is the best, but it's like, I just don't know what else to say when I see the fact that they have this cool idea of these group of people that are sick of the way the company's working."

"But then they are just shooting themselves in the foot. They don't take little pieces and think them through. They don't think the fact that these guys want to destroy WWE, but we're going to give them a contract and sign them?"

RETRIBUTION facing an "uphill battle" with their new names in WWE

Continuing to discuss RETRIBUTION in WWE, Mike Bennett commented on the new names that have been revealed for the WWE Superstars in the faction.

Dominik Dijakovic is now known as 'T-Bar,' Dio Maddin is 'Mace,' Shane Thorne is 'Slapjack,' Mia Yim is 'Reckoning' and Mercedes Martinez is 'Retaliation'.

The former Mike Kanellis was quick to point out that names aren't everything in professional wrestling. However, he did admit that all members of RETRIBUTION are facing an uphill battle with names that leave a lot to be desired:

"But they back themselves into a corner, and I hope they can find a way out of it, but they have an uphill battle with those names. Now names don't mean crap., They don't. I get it. If you're talented enough, you can overcome the name, but it's incredibly difficult. It's already an uphill battle, and on top of that, they're dealing with bad booking decisions on top of bad names."

"So it's tough, and this isn't me crapping on WWE. This is just tough. It's difficult, and I love the fact that Shane Thorne is Slapjack because I'm going to give him so much crap next time I see him and just keep calling him Slapjack, but I can do that because I took the name Mike Kanellis, so he can throw it right back in my face."

