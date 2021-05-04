WWE veteran on Razor Ramon's livid reaction to learning he would lose iconic match

Mike Chioda has gone into detail on Razor Ramon's reaction to learning he would lose against The Kid on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE referee mentioned Ramon's - aka Scott Hall - old-school response upon learning he would be pinned by The Kid, aka Sean Waltman.

In what is still considered to be one of the biggest upsets in WWE history, The Kid successfully pinned Razor Ramon after catching the latter with a moonsault off the top rope.

"That’s when we were trying to put talent over. But you’ve got to remember, Razor is an old school boy! And he had that Kliq going on. He was a little like, 'I’ve got to job out to 1-2?!' And no one would take it back on the 1-2-3 Kid coming through, X-Pac, great talent coming in, you know? But he was like a little babyface and Razor's like this big bad guy." Chioda recalled.

The bout, which took place on the May 17, 1993, edition of Monday Night RAW in the Manhattan Center in New York, is fondly remembered by fans. After defeating Ramon, The Kid would become The 1-2-3 Kid.

This particular match provided a significant boost for The 1-2-3 Kid's career, who would later go on to be known as X-Pac.

Mike Chioda served as a referee in WWE for over thirty years, making him the company's longest-tenured official, before his release in 2020.

Mike Chioda on Razor Ramon's toothpick

During his conversation with Michael Morales Torres, Mike Chioda also recalled being hit with Razor Ramon's toothpick when the star would make his heelish entrance. This used to happen before Chioda became a referee.

"Oh man, I used to get that toothpick when I used to take robes, for so many years, before I refereed and all that. He’d go 'Sorry, Coyote!' and he’d hit me right in the face with that wet toothpick. 'Ah s***, c’mon Raze!'" Chioda said.

Scott Hall went on to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted under both his Razor Ramon title, as well as for his role in the nWo stable alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.