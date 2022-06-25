Former WWE referee announced as match official for Ric Flair's last match 

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda will officiate Ric Flair's last match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

The Nature Boy will make one last appearance inside the squared circle at the "Jim Crocket Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event. The former 16-time World Champion will take to the ring against an unnamed opponent to cap off a career spanning over four decades in the pro wrestling industry.

Chioda, 55, served as a match official for WWE for over three decades. He also recently appeared on the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view on May 29. He called the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament between Samoa Joe and Adam Cole.

In an official announcement on social media, Starcast Events announced that Mike Chioda will serve as the official referee for Flair's last match:

"He’s served as the Senior Official in WWE & most recently refereed in AEW. We can now announce & are proud to welcome Mike Chioda as the official referee for Jim Crocket Promotions presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match! Limited tickets available, NOW!"

Ric Flair has been sharing updates about the match on social media

Shortly after Flair announced his last match, he posted training videos and updates about his condition before the epic encounter.

Flair, 73, recently shared some vignettes of him training with Jay Lethal and taking some bumps in the ring. The living legend also took to Twitter to share some pictures of the robe that he would be sporting at the premier event.

RicFlairsLastMatch.com Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! RicFlairsLastMatch.com https://t.co/92DKkAaRWz

It is worth noting that Flair's last match for WWE was at the Citrus Bowl against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. He also went on to wrestle Sting at Impact Wrestling back in 2011.

While the identity of Flair's opponent is still up in the air, the excitement around the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's last match is at fever pitch. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the living legend at his farewell match next month.

