Mike Chioda expresses confusion at WWE Hall of Famer not receiving a Legends Deal

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda opened up about Theodore Long not securing a Legends deal with the company.

Theodore Long was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. But WWE didn't offer him a Legends deal, through which the company pays $10,000 advance for future royalties, and a minimum of $500 for each appearance. Top legends are paid a lot more per appearance, but the promotion pays the minimum amount in a standard deal.

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the current AEW referee discussed Teddy's frustration at not being able to bag such a deal. Chioda hoped the former SmackDown general manager was doing well in life:

“I just wish he would’ve went out a little stronger with WWE. They did induct him in the Hall of Fame. I remember talking to him for quite a while after that too and he was surprised they never gave him a Legends deal. They never gave him a Legends deal after the Hall of Fame and he thought he might have this Legend deal with WWE, make a little money but whatever. I hope he’s doing well.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Mike Chioda speaks about the turmoil in Vince McMahon's family

The former WWE referee opened up about a lesser known fact in the McMahon family a while back.

In a previous episode of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, he highlighted that Triple H dating Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie was considered a bad idea by many. He also said Shane McMahon advised The Game on not landing into trouble:

"Yes, Shane did [advised Triple H against dating Stephanie]. Shane McMahon did. That’s why the feud fell out, that’s for sure. It was a thing from Vince Sr. that came around many years ago. They didn’t want anybody dating talent, none of the kids and none of their family."

Bell chrissy @Bellchrissy1 I will never stop smiling ppl should stop bullying others #wwe #stephaniemcmahon #tripleh I can’t believe that I actually got to meet one of my heroes Stephanie I’m so luckyI will never stop smiling ppl should stop bullying others @StephMcMahon I can’t believe that I actually got to meet one of my heroes Stephanie I’m so lucky 🍀 I will never stop smiling ppl should stop bullying others @StephMcMahon #wwe #stephaniemcmahon #tripleh https://t.co/iJZUwEi4VR

Triple H is Stephanie McMahon's husband, and the couple is parents to three kids.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh