"The family is torn apart at this point I think" - Former WWE official details turmoil within Vince McMahon and his family

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has some riveting insights into potential turmoil with Vince McMahon and his family.

In the latest episode of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, Chioda was asked about the relationship between members of the McMahon family. He went on to paint a very dark and gloomy picture of the professional wrestling industry's most well-known family.

During the episode, Chioda was specifically asked if anyone had told Triple H that dating Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, was a bad idea. The former official confirmed that Shane McMahon went out of his way to advise Triple H against the idea of dating Stephanie:

"Yes, Shane did [advised Triple H against dating Stephanie]. Shane McMahon did. That’s why the feud fell out, that’s for sure. It was a thing from Vince Sr. that came around many years ago. They didn’t want anybody dating talent, none of the kids and none of their family. He didn’t want them taking bumps, which that didn’t happen. I think Shane really had a big part of that and that’s why Shane and Triple H had a falling out for many years, and that’s why Shane was exiled for 10 years," said Mike Chioda. H/T WrestlingNews.co

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo McMahon family is torn apart, Shane McMahon not involved with WWE because of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, according to Mike Chioda wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/mcmah… McMahon family is torn apart, Shane McMahon not involved with WWE because of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, according to Mike Chioda wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/mcmah… https://t.co/yg8mQDwczp

Chioda later revealed that the tension between the two parties and significantly affected Shane's role within the company, and more so, has led to a great divide within Vince McMahon's family:

"You’re not going to have Shane McMahon there? Where’s he at? It’s boggled me for many years too. A lot of heat there. It gets more interesting, believe me. It’s sad because when I started working for this company, there was Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon and now it seems to be all broken apart. All the money in the world probably can’t fix it. They have all the money in the world, a publicly traded company, which is ok. The family is torn apart at this point I think. Maybe not torn apart all the way, which I hope not, but it’s torn apart.”

Mike Chioda was WWE's highest ranking and longest tendured in-ring official during his time with the company. A career that has lasted over three decades.

Mike Chioda talked about the time a 'hammered' Vince McMahon almost fliped a truck when he worked for WWE

Mike Chioda went on to reveal that WWE CEO Vince McMahon got drunk at a hotel bar and then tried to drive a massive pickup truck.

Chidoa describes that it was during a time when WWE would host Survivor Series on Thanksgiving, and everyone would go out during the week to celebrate and party. At one point, Vince McMahon took the keys from Mike Choida to the ring truck, and tried to drive it:

"I gave him the keys and he goes, ‘Alright, come on, come with me.’ I look at Chimel (Tony Chimel). He was over at the table. I told Chimel, ‘Vince got the keys to the truck.’ He said, ‘Why the f*ck did you give him the keys to the truck?’ So me and Chimel come out there. Now, we’re in the truck with Vince. He’s doing donuts with this 20-foot truck with a sleeper cab. He’s shifting gears and saying, ‘God da*n it. Can’t this go any faster?’ I swear he almost tipped the truck two or three times. It was a mess and I really thought he was going to capsize the truck.”

Also Read Article Continues below

During his over 30 years working for Vince McMahon in WWE, Mike Chioda got to witness a lot of things most never did. He was a highly trusted member of WWE's inner circle.

Edited by Arjun