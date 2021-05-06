"It's a phenomenal feeling" - Former WWE employee on why The Rock wanted to work with him at WrestleMania

Mike Chioda has commented on being The Rock's referee of choice for two of the latter's WrestleMania matches.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE referee revealed he was The Rock's personal pick to be the third man in the ring for two of his most important matches.

The first instance was The Rock's classic clash against Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8. The next instance took place a decade later when Chioda served as the referee during The Rock's match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28.

Chioda said he was likely The Rock's choice because of his experience and reliability in effectively performing his duties in the ring. He added that Shane McMahon had approached him to be his referee in a number of matches as well.

Here's what Mike Chioda had to say about The Rock wanting to work with him at WrestleMania X8 and WrestleMania 28:

"Basically, he (The Rock) had a say in 2002’s match, the Hogan match, at the Skydome (as well as WrestleMania 28)," said Chioda. "If the office presents it or the talent presents it to them, if the talent’s happy and they want a certain guy to be a referee, he knows he’ll be there for the spots, he knows he’ll hit the cues. He’ll know I’ll do my job."

"It’s a phenomenal feeling when somebody says, 'Hey, I want you as my referee.' Shane McMahon used to do the same thing," Chioda added. "When somebody wants you, in that tier of a talent, it makes you feel good inside that you’re doing your job. And you’re good at what you do."

Mike Chioda was released by WWE in 2020 after spending over 30 years with the company.

Mike Chioda on The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8

La autoridad en el cuadrilátero, @MjcChioda habla sobre WrestleMania 18, 31, quien le hablaba por su auricular, el conteo de 3 que no debió ocurrir y más. También nos habla de Monday Mail Bag en @adfreeshows por https://t.co/lzEAz8UNa7



Entrevista: https://t.co/EWcuqvQcLz pic.twitter.com/6FpNkWO1Pe — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 2, 2021

During the same interview, Mike Chioda revealed there was a lot of uncertainty as to how the crowd in attendance would react during The Rock's match against Hulk Hogan. Backstage officials were unsure who would be cheered, and who would be booed by the Toronto crowd.

"We really didn’t expect which way these people were going to go, in Toronto," Chioda said. "The crowd reaction was just unbelievable."

The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, in one of the most memorable matches in WWE history.