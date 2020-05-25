Mike Tyson to make his AEW Dynamite Debut this week

It looks like "The Baddest Man on the Planet" has some score to settle in AEW!

This Wednesday, AEW is all set to air its post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. Expect nothing short of a star-studded show this week with new feuds initiating, old ones continuing, and much more. And if that didn't sound exciting enough, "Iron" Mike Tyson will also be making his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday!

All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter handle tweeted:

Fresh off his appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @MikeTyson will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT!



Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

"Iron" Mike Tyson almost gets physical at Double or Nothing

As soon as it was announced that Tyson would be presenting the brand new TNT Title to the winner of the Cody/Lance Archer match, it became apparent that things could go south and we may get to see Mike Tyson get involved during the match. At first, The Baddest Man on the Planet seemed to be enjoying his time. However, the outside interferences by Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts didn't sit well with Tyson.

During the closing moments of the match, the decorated boxing star even took off his shirt and dared Roberts to try him. However, "The Snake" was smart enough to walk away. Tyson then presented the belt to Cody, the winner of the match.

.@miketyson has seen enough!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Even though his role at the Pay-per-view wasn't a major one, Tyson managed to get the spotlight on him for a good couple of times. Whether it was him yawning while watching the match or getting surprised by Lance Archer's entrance, we will be able to relive his appearance on the show in the form of various GIFs.

What to expect from "Iron" Mike Tyson this Wednesday?

Additional details concering Tyson's Dynamite appearance are being kept under the wraps for now. Still, it's highly likely that he will knock someone out before the end of the night. So, it will be exciting to see how things unfold, come Wednesday.