Mind-blowing Gunther stat comes to light ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Gunther has been in a league of his own ever since making it to the WWE main roster. The Ring General had a great time in NXT and NXT UK before he was moved to the main roster and eventually became the Intercontinental Champion. A recently revealed statistic regarding his run displays just how dominant his WWE career has been.

Fans have seen The Ring General run through many top stars in his current reign. He has already taken down some big names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 508 days in what can be labeled the greatest Intercontinental Championship title run of all time. Before winning the prestigious title, Gunther was the NXT UK Champion for 870 days in one of the greatest modern-day title runs.

The Imperium leader has held championships in WWE for a combined 1,378 days. He has been with WWE for 1,670 days, which means he has held a title for over 82% of his career.

He will surpass 510 days as the Intercontinental Champion by the time the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event goes live. Gunther is not scheduled to defend his title at the show. Instead, he will likely get a big match on an upcoming episode of RAW.

The Miz is hoping to win the Intercontinental Championship once again by getting into a rivalry with the current champion. However, it looks unlikely that he will be able to take down The Ring General.

Gunther recently reached another milestone in WWE

Gunther has been one of the best fighting champions in WWE ever since he won the Intercontinental Championship. He defeated the massive Bronson Reed to retain his title last month.

His title defense on the October 16, 2023 edition of RAW was his 75th successful outing with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. It is truly mindblowing how he has fought in 75 title matches since winning the championship just over 500 days ago.

What has made his title reign more interesting is the fact that he has not relied on help from Imperium members in his recent defenses. Instead, he has defeated his opponents in a clean manner to leave a mark with the title around his waist. This has helped him become an even meaner force on the main roster.

