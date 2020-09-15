Miro fka Rusev takes further shots at WWE; compares with AEW

Miro fka Rusev was released from WWE in the mid-April company-wide mass cost-cutting releases that took place. During that time a large number of wrestlers were released from the company. While a lot of the stars signed with different promotions outside AEW, Miro appeared to concentrate on growing his Twitch and YouTube channels. Last week, Miro made a change and made his debut on AEW Dynamite.

Now, in an interview with Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful), Miro has taken shots at WWE once again and compared them to boxing, while saying that AEW is MMA.

Miro fka Rusev takes shots at WWE; compares with AEW

Miro took some shots at WWE, saying that they were like the boxing and did not change their style, while MMA was very inclusive of all styles like MMA.

"I was in this bubble and did the same style for ten years. Everything outside, I was like, 'Well that makes no sense, this makes no sense.' Being on the outside, I finally understand why AEW is the best. They give you every style around the world. They don't tell you, 'Hey, come change your style to what we want.' No, you come and show your style and do what you come from. The old bubble is like boxing, AEW is like MMA. It's all of the styles."

Miro went on to say that ever since he was let go from WWE, he had done really well on Twitch and YouTube. Miro also pointed out that the fans were already calling him Miro, even though he only debuted on AEW a week back.

"It's not difficult at all. Ever since I got let go, I did good on my downtime. I started promoting myself on Twitch and YouTube. Both channels grew so fast and it shows how amazing our audience is. The wrestling crowd doesn't forget anybody. If you've done good, they'll remember you. Now, when people see me on the street, they don't call me [Rusev], they call me Miro and it's only been a week. Also, being behind a company that actually promotes my stuff. They promote my Twitch and social media, they want me to do good."

