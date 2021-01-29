Miro gives an interesting birthday gift to current WWE Superstar

AEW star Miro had quite an unusual present for WWE Superstar Sheamus, on his 43rd birthday on January 28, 2021.

Yesterday, WWE veteran Sheamus celebrated his 43rd birthday, and wishes poured in from all corners of the pro wrestling world. Former WWE Superstar Miro was among the ones who wished Sheamus a happy birthday, and also had quite an interesting present for The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus posted a tweet featuring pictures of Miro and himself, holding a life-sized gremlin. It seems like the duo celebrated Sheamus' birthday at a restaurant, by the looks of The Celtic Warrior's caption. Miro responded to the tweet and wished Sheamus a happy birthday. Check out the tweet below:

this isn’t awkward at all... thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro... always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin 😅 pic.twitter.com/uAG8GHMmBM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 28, 2021

Sheamus and Miro are incredibly close in real life

Both Miro and Sheamus were mainstays on the WWE roster for around six years together, beginning with Miro's main roster debut in 2014. At one time, the duo was a part of The League of Nations, a stable that primarily feuded with Roman Reigns back in 2015-16. The stable was formed in late 2015, following Sheamus' WWE World Heavyweight title win over Reigns. It consisted of Sheamus, Miro, Alberto Del Rio, and Stu Bennett.

A short while before Miro's WWE release, Sheamus had opened up on his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley:

"You could tell he was having fun, coming in and kicking Lashley and making Lana's life miserable. He was having a great time ! I just don't know what happened with that story, you know? I don't understand it. I just thought Rusev could have definitely gone on a roll after that."

Miro was let go by WWE soon after WrestleMania 36 last year. He went on to make his debut for All Elite Wrestling, and is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite. As for Sheamus, he is currently signed to WWE RAW. It's quite wholesome that both these real-life friends are managing to take time out of their incredibly hectic schedules to hang out with each other.

The Sportskeeda community wishes a happy birthday to The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus.