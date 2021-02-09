Miro reacts to Lana finally putting Nia Jax through a table

Miro had an amusing reaction to Lana finally putting Nia Jax through a table on WWE RAW.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Lana took on Nia Jax in a Tables match. Before the match, Jax had made it clear in a tweet that Lana would be put through a table for the tenth time in their match.

I can’t wait to put you through ANOTHER table 😈 https://t.co/6RC7yBR077 — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 9, 2021

Lana managed to hold her own during the match, even though Nia Jax's might was proving too much for her. In the end, Lana charged at Jax from behind and shoved her through a table, which was leaning against the barricade.

Miro took to Twitter soon after and tweeted about Nia Jax "finally getting the push she deserved". Check it out below:

Nia finally got the push she deserved! Way to go WIFE @LanaWWE — Miro (@ToBeMiro) February 9, 2021

Many believed that Nia Jax's attacks on Lana began with Miro slamming WWE on AEW

Miro took a shot at WWE during his very first promo on AEW Dynamite. Soon after, Lana was put into a storyline with Nia Jax, which saw the latter putting The Ravishing Russian through a table on nine consecutive occasions. Lana was set to team up with Asuka and take on Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC in a Women's Tag Team title match. Unfortunately, Jax and Baszler brutally attacked Lana mere days before the show, which led to Charlotte Flair replacing her.

Lana was out of action for a while but finally made her return at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Tonight, she finally exacted revenge on Jax for all the times she had put her through the table. Miro had heaped major praise on Lana in 2020 when she was put through the table for the sixth time by Jax.

"She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community."

This isn't the end of the storyline, though, as Lana and Naomi are set to take on Jax and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles. Lana has never won a title in WWE, and it would be fitting if she ends up winning the Tag Team Championship from Nia J.