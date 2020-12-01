Miro reacts as Lana pins Shayna Baszler; takes jibe at WWE

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Lana and Asuka took on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

Fans might remember that the babyface duo already had a big win over Jax and Baszler. Tonight wasn't any different, as the ending to the match saw Asuka connecting a Shining Wizard on Baszler, followed by Lana pinning the former NXT Women's Champion.

Soon after Lana and Asuka's big win on RAW, AEW star Miro took to Twitter and reacted. Miro praised Lana as usual, but decided to take a slight dig at WWE this time around. He mentioned that he doesn't know if he can tag his wife in his tweet.

Idk if i can @ you @LanaWWE , BUT YOU GO GIRL! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 1, 2020

Miro's comment on Lana's win was a slight jibe at WWE

Miro's tweet was him hinting that as he's a wrestler in another company, mentioning his wife probably wouldn't sit well with WWE. As for Lana, it seems like WWE is finally doing something worthwhile with her, after making her go through a table for nine consecutive weeks on TV.

Miro has previously expressed his frustration over WWE not mentioning him on their Twitter handle, even if the tweet in question focused on a match that featured him. Fans have noticed in the past that WWE doesn't tag former wrestlers in their tweets. It also happened with former WWE Diva Emma a few months ago.