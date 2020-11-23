Miro reacts to Lana's big win at Survivor Series

Tonight at WWE Survivor Series, RAW Superstar Lana emerged victorious as the sole survivor in the Traditional five-on-five Women's Elimination match pitting RAW and SmackDown female Superstars, as fans watched in astonishment. This was hands down the biggest win of Lana's WWE career, and it was certainly something special after what she went through over the past several weeks.

Soon after Lana's big win, AEW star Miro took to Twitter and reacted to the same. He had been watching Lana being put through a table over the past couple of months. Miro seemed incredibly happy over Lana's win and congratulated his wife in his tweet. Check it out below:

Oh ya , Without even breaking a sweat! Congrats 🎈🍾🎊🎉 @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/oFfAqdg00G — Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 23, 2020

Lana's win was the culmination of weeks' worth of punishment

For the past several weeks, Lana was being targeted by fellow Superstar Nia Jax, who put her through the announce table on nine consecutive occasions. As the storyline kept going on without her getting any kind of comeuppance, fans began growing tired of it and WWE was bashed on social media for their treatment of Lana.

Tonight, Lana was the sole survivor after the official counted Nia Jax and Bianca Belair out, in a legit surprise. Here's hoping WWE lets her carry this momentum forward, and improve herself more in the coming months.