Miro reacts to Randy Orton setting The Fiend ablaze at TLC 2020

Randy Orton and The Fiend are two of the hottest topics of discussion on pro wrestling social media today, after what happened at the TLC 2020 pay-per-view. Orton set The Fiend on fire to close out the show, and the visual of The Fiend's body burning in the middle of the ring was one that fans wouldn't forget for a long time to come.

Now, former WWE Superstar Miro has posted an amusing reaction to the Randy Orton incident at TLC. Miro posted a GIF from a song called 'Firestarter', in response to what Orton did to The Fiend at TLC. Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton has had quite an incredible 2020

Tonight's win over The Fiend was just one of several big moments Randy Orton was a part of, in 2020. He has had an amazing year, which kicked off with his heated rivalry with Edge, followed by his dastardly attacks on a bunch of legends, and finally his WWE title win over Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell.

Randy Orton's iconic pose

Randy Orton didn't hold the title on his shoulder for long, unfortunately. After tonight though, he is the talk of the town and is making waves on social media again. Orton has done some incredibly despicable things in his career, but what he did tonight certainly takes the cake.