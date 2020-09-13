Former WWE Superstar Miro fka Rusev, made his AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite. Miro came out as Kip Sabian's "best man" and took a shot at WWE in his promo, before announcing that he was All Elite.

Miro spoke about signing with AEW on a recent live stream, and opened up about his relationship with Tony Khan. Miro had only good things to say about the owner of All Elite Wrestling:

I'm thankful to Tony Khan, we got in contact — he's such a good dude, he's such a great owner. He's very open to talk to with creative and ideas. He's around everybody, he's not hiding, none of that. His energy is great, he just wants the best, man, and that's all it is.

Miro also spoke about AEW's goals, saying that everyone there wanted to succeed. Miro also spoke about Wednesday night ratings, saying that AEW has been destroying NXT so far:

We all have the same agenda. We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves, of course, but we all are in agreement AEW can do [great things]. I mean, we're already do great, destroying NXT and all that. H/T: WrestlingINC

Miro on meeting Matt Hardy backstage on his first night in AEW

My brother Matt i miss you. Be safe. https://t.co/K840KJfnRs — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 4, 2020

Miro also spoke about meeting everyone backstage. This included WWE legend Matt Hardy. Miro spoke about meeting Matt Hardy backstage and how he finally got Matt Hardy's phone number:

Saw Matt Hardy, love that guy, man. Matt is such a legend. Finally got his phone number, too. So I can text him every now and again when I miss him. He's such a cool guy though, such a down to Earth relaxed dude. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Hardy will take some time away from AEW to heal up from the injury he suffered at the All Out PPV during his match against Sammy Guevara. Hardy and Guevara's Broken Rules match at All Out saw Hardy land head-first on the concrete floor. The referee threw up the X sign but the match was briefly re-started so that Hardy could push Guevara off an elevated platform to win the match.