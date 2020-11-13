AEW President Tony Khan has been a big fan of pro wrestling, which has possibly helped him build the company to where it is now despite having no prior experience. AEW has taken on the might of WWE, and over a year later, they seem to have held their own against the behemoth, i.e. WWE.

Khan has spoken about his love for pro wrestling in the past and a former WWE Superstar revealed that he actually met Tony Khan backstage at a WWE event.

Miro, known as Rusev in WWE, and now a part of AEW, recently said that he met Tony Khan backstage at a WWE show and revealed that the AEW President was very generous to him.

Miro on meeting Tony Khan at a WWE show

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Miro said that he met with Tony Khan at a WWE live event around five years ago.

"I was also lucky that I met Mr. Khan a couple of times. He came backstage at a live event one time. He came to WWE backstage maybe five years ago. He brought a whole bunch of swag because we were in Jacksonville. Then, I think Jacksonville came to Nashville to play the Titans, so my father-in-law, he is a pastor but he's also a huge football fan. So, I contacted Tony and Tony gave us tickets." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Miro said that his father-in-law, WWE Superstar Lana's father, is a football fan and that he took hm along, as well as their Uber driver. He revealed that Khan brought Miro and his two guests to the sidelines and that he had a "beautiful experience". Tony Khan's father Shahid Khan owns the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

Miro joined AEW in September of this year after being let go by WWE in April. He has had two tag team matches and one singles match, with the singles match taking place at the start of the month against Trent.

Miro has opened up about his stint in WWE over the last few weeks, including how he was punished for getting married to Lana without informing WWE.