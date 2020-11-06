Paul Heyman is now seen weekly on WWE SmackDown as the mouthpiece of Roman Reigns, but for a year he was at the helm of affairs on RAW. Heyman was the RAW Executive Director from June 2019 to June 2020, where he played a part in how the Red brand was presented.

During his run as the Executive Director of RAW, Paul Heyman pushed underutilized stars, while also introducing a few controversial storylines.

A controversial storyline that made it to RAW while he was Executive Director was the one between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana. Rusev, who now goes by his real name Miro on AEW, recently opened up about the storyline and revealed how Paul Heyman promised him a WrestleMania main event spot.

Miro says Paul Heyman promised him that he would be in the WrestleMania main event

On his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Miro opened up about his run in WWE and how the romantic storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley transpired. He said that he wasn't convinced by the storyline but Paul Heyman told him that it would lead to a WrestleMania main event:

“And I left and I stayed home for three or four months and I think Paul Heyman called us with that story, and I was like, ‘Where is it leading?’ Of course because this is my first question. Cool, it’s not my favorite story but where is it leading? ‘Main event of WrestleMania. One of the main events of WrestleMania.’ When you hear that, what are you gonna say? There’s plans and this is September, October, whatever it was so it’s a few months planned and it’s very realistic. Cool, I jumped on board and I knew it was a red flag since the beginning." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Rusev-Lana-Lashley storyline began last September and went on for a few months, where Rusev and Lashley had a few matches, while Lana and Lashley also got married. The storyline was controversial and fans were not pleased with the direction it had taken, while those in WWE, like Corey Graves, publicly criticised it as well.