Former WWE Superstar reveals he was falsely promised WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley

Former WWE Superstar Miro, known as Rusev during his time with the company, was apparently told his rivalry with Bobby Lashley would culminate in a WrestleMania main event.

The Bulgarian Brute signed with the promotion back in 2010. With his real-life partner CJ Perry, known as Lana at the time, by his side, Miro would adopt a Russian-sympathizer gimmick. He would go on a dominant run that saw him capture the United States Championship.

Following this, he formed a successful tag team known as Rusev Day with Aiden English, and would be involved in a few love-triangle storylines. One of these programs included current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who stole Lana from Rusev during the angle.

The current AEW star revealed that he was promised the main event of WWE's biggest show, WrestleMania, in the wake of this storyline, which he discussed on a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show.

The Kurt Angle Show @TheAnglePod



Kurt and Paul are joined by special guest, AEW star, “The Redeemer” Miro! Topics include training under Gangrel and Rikishi, Rikishi ribbing Kurt, working in FCW, Miro's broken neck, Lana, WrestleMania 31, US Title win, TNT Title win, and much more! It’s time for a new #TAP Kurt and Paul are joined by special guest, AEW star, “The Redeemer” Miro! Topics include training under Gangrel and Rikishi, Rikishi ribbing Kurt, working in FCW, Miro's broken neck, Lana, WrestleMania 31, US Title win, TNT Title win, and much more! It’s time for a new #TAP!Kurt and Paul are joined by special guest, AEW star, “The Redeemer” Miro! Topics include training under Gangrel and Rikishi, Rikishi ribbing Kurt, working in FCW, Miro's broken neck, Lana, WrestleMania 31, US Title win, TNT Title win, and much more! https://t.co/TM6EqSLTsb

“I was brought up for the spot to have a WrestleMania main event match. That's what I was pitched. I don't think I even made it to WrestleMania. Yeah, and it's not like I didn’t do something they wanted me to, I did everything they wanted. I thought it was still over with the people," Miro said. (H/T Fightful)

Miro wrestled John Cena at his first WrestleMania while in WWE

Back when he was known as Rusev, the Bulgarian Brute was a monster heel in Vince McMahon's promotion.

During his near-unstoppable run between late 2014 and early 2015, he was United States Champion, and earned the right to face John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All, complete with a huge entrance that featured a tank.

Cena would be victorious in the match, however, capturing the title and ending Rusev's streak of dominance.

Would you have liked to have seen Miro in a WrestleMania main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Genci Papraniku