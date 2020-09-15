Miro is worried that WWE could punish Lana for his AEW Dynamite promo 

'Miro Day' ran wild on AEW Dynamite in all its glory last week, and the company reaped the benefits of the former WWE Superstar's debut by raking in over 1 million viewers for the show.

The former WWE United States Champion didn't waste any time in taking shots at the WWE as he commented on the infamous imaginary 'brass ring' during his promo. However, does Miro, fka Rusev, feel that his statements could land Lana in trouble in WWE?

Miro was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show, on which he spoke about his fears of Lana possibly facing the repercussions for his comments on AEW Dynamite.

Miro admitted that he is worried about WWE potentially hurting his wife's career but also hoped that the company is professional about the situation and doesn't take his promo too personally.

Miro prayed that everything works out well, and they can all just move on without Lana facing any heat in the WWE.

Here's what Miro had to say:

"Absolutely. At the same time, they should be professional and treat it as it is. It's nothing personal; it's a business. Hopefully, they treat it like that. I hope that it won't hurt her. I pray everything will be fine, and we should move on." H/t Fightful

During the interview, Miro also explained the idea behind the 'brass ring' promo from Dynamite and the details of his conversations with Chris Jericho.

Miro is All Elite

Miro debuted on last week's Dynamite as the best man of Kip Sabian, and the former WWE Superstar looks set to become one of the major players in All Elite Wrestling.

His first appearance in WWE's rival promotion garnered overwhelmingly positive reactions. The numbers that AEW pulled in were also a testament to the success of Miro's debut. The 34-year-old star said that he would lay waste to anyone who steps up to him on Dynamite, and he plans on doing it every week.

Miro was one of the most popular yet underutilized talents in the WWE, and the fans are hoping that AEW does justice to his skill set and potential. Miro is All Elite, and the future looks really promising for the man formerly known as the Bulgarian Brute.