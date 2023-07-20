"Miss you big guy" - WWE Superstar sends a four-word message to Braun Strowman

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently sidelined after undergoing neck surgery. His former tag team partner, Ricochet, took to Instagram to send a message.

Strowman and Ricochet formed a team after facing each other in a singles match. They immediately started a feud with Imperium and defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in a Miracle on the 34th Street Fight.

Taking to Instagram, Ricochet sent a four-word message to the former Universal Champion.

"Miss you big guy!!" wrote Ricochet.

Check out a screengrab of Ricochet's Instagram story below:

EC3 spoke about Braun Strowman's potential return after surgery

EC3 previously spoke about Braun Strowman and claimed that he could return to WWE if he wants to after his surgery.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed the surgeries Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge had to go through. He also hoped for the return of Bobby Roode, who also had a fusion.

According to the former WWE star, Strowman will step foot in the ring once again.

"Edge had the fusion [surgery] and had to retire and came back better than ever. ['Stone Cold' Steve] Austin had a fusion. That was kind of early in the process of fusions, so I think that's what kinda hampered him and why he had to end his career because it wasn't as advanced as it is. Bobby Roode just had a fusion and hopefully, he can make it back. I think Adam will make it back. If he wants to come back, he can come back, I think."

Strowman is a former Universal Champion who returned to WWE under Triple H. He officially made his return on the September 5 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if fans get to witness a potential Strowman-Ricochet reunion down the road.

