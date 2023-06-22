"Miss you boo"- Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose poses with real-life partner, sends out a loving message

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently uploaded a picture to her Instagram where she posed with her real-life partner, Tino Sabbatelli, and had some loving words for the latter.

At Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight match. Mandy eventually defended the title against the likes of Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, Zoey Stark, and many more.

Rose ultimately unified the NXT UK Women's Championship with her title by defeating Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport in a triple-threat match. On the December 22 episode of NXT, Rose lost the title to Roxanne Perez and was eventually released from the company due to content on her FanTime page.

Taking to social media, Mandy recently uploaded a photo alongside her partner, Tino Sabbatelli, sending out a heartwarming message to him.

She wrote:

"Love the way you look at me 🖤 miss you boo @sabatinop24"

Check out Mandy Rose's Instagram post below:

Booker T shared his honest opinion on WWE signing back Mandy Rose

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his honest opinion on WWE re-signing released superstar Mandy Rose.

While speaking on his Hall of Famer podcast, Booker T mentioned that the company should consider bringing Rose back and that he would like to see the latter on the roster.

He further added that Mandy can be added to either the main roster or NXT, but either way, she can still be one of the best.

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best."

It would be exciting to see if Rose gets a chance to get back into the business.

