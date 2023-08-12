"Miss you and love you" – Lana reacts to WWE star's disappointing news

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, took to Twitter to send well-wishes to Sonya Deville following the Women's Tag Team Champion's recent injury.

Deville tore her left ACL during a match alongside Chelsea Green against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the July 28 episode of SmackDown. The 29-year-old is due to be out of action for several months after undergoing successful surgery earlier this week.

Lana, Deville's former WWE co-worker, wished the injured superstar a speedy recovery:

Lana shared a locker room with Sonya Deville for many years

Deville joined WWE in 2015 after appearing on the Tough Enough reality show. The New Jersey native appeared in NXT before forming the Absolution faction with Mandy Rose and Paige on the main roster in 2017.

Between 2020 and 2023, Deville mostly performed as a singles competitor and an on-screen authority figure. She then became part of a new tag team with Green shortly before WrestleMania 39.

How Sonya Deville reacted to her WWE injury

After eight years in WWE, Sonya Deville finally achieved her long-term goal of capturing a title on the July 17 episode of RAW. She joined forces with fellow Tough Enough alumni Chelsea Green to win the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Speaking in a social media video, Deville expressed her disappointment with the timing of her injury setback:

"Obviously it's super bitter to say that it's come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it's my first injury in wrestling or really in sports in general, and I've been a lifelong athlete since I was five, six years old, so obviously it's super disappointing and it couldn't have come at a worse time, but I don't really think any injury comes at a great time."

It is unclear how much longer Deville will remain a Women's Tag Team Champion. Her tag team partner Chelsea Green recently began a social media search to find a new on-screen ally to help her defend the titles.

Who would you like to see as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner in Sonya Deville's absence? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?