"Miss u" - Top WWE Superstar's message to Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks

WWE star Bayley recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks).

Moné is currently recovering from an injury she suffered during a match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling STRONG Resurgence 2023. Following Moné's departure from WWE in 2022, she started competing under NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

The Boss recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, and many stars, including Bayley, sent her messages on social media. On Twitter, The Role Model posted a picture alongside Moné with the following caption:

"Happy birthday shawty @MercedesVarnado. Miss u," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Bayley believes she will cross paths with Mercedes Moné for one more match

Bayley and Mercedes Moné share a storied history. The former tag team partners faced each other multiple times in WWE.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Role Model claimed that she and Moné would always be "destined" for one more match:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match (...) Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls.’ We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever," Bayley said.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner also discussed her chemistry with The Boss inside the ring:

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan (...) I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50.”

After leaving WWE, Mercedes Moné captured the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane. She eventually lost the title to Mayu Iwatani.

Recent reports suggest Moné could sign with AEW in the coming weeks. She was rumored to return to WWE during Royal Rumble 2024 but didn't appear at the event.

Interestingly enough, Moné's former tag team partner, Naomi, also known as Trinity Fatu, returned to WWE at Royal Rumble on Saturday.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's message to Mercedes Moné? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.