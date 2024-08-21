  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • "Miss ya already" - WWE official shares heartfelt message following RAW

"Miss ya already" - WWE official shares heartfelt message following RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 21, 2024 21:44 GMT
An official shared an interesting message following RAW. [Photo: WWE.com]
An official shared an interesting message following RAW [Photo: WWE.com]

A WWE official shared a heartfelt message following this past Monday's edition of RAW. It was announced during the show that a popular star would not be returning to the red brand until 2025.

Pat McAfee will be taking a break from WWE to return to College GameDay on ESPN. However, the former NFL punter will be returning when RAW makes the jump to Netflix beginning in January 2025.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to Pat McAfee and noted that he missed him already. You can check out Pearce's post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Miss ya already," wrote Pearce.
also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Pearce sends message to McAfee on Instagram.
Pearce sends message to McAfee on Instagram.

The promotion has hired ESPN's Joe Tessitore, and he will be starting on the September 2 edition of RAW. Tessitore will be calling the action alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett while McAfee is away. Michael Cole will be returning to SmackDown as well.

Former WWE writer criticizes Adam Pearce following RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized RAW General Manager Adam Pearce following this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that The Judgment Day attacked Damian Priest ahead of his match against Dominik Mysterio and wondered why nothing was done about it.

The veteran added that World Heavyweight Champion Gunther should have been banned from ringside during the main event of WWE RAW between Randy Orton and Ludwig Kaiser as well.

"Priest goes out there and on the entrance; he is jumped by all of the Judgment Day. Two matches later, Gunther goes out there and just stands around ringside. Where is Adam Pearce? I am watching the main event, and I am thinking, 'Why is Gunther allowed to stand out there? Why is he allowed?"' he said. [From 51:21 onwards]

You can check the latest episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

youtube-cover

Pat McAfee also hosts his own daily talk show and had been receiving messages from The Wyatt Sicks on a regular basis. It will be interesting to see if the faction continues to reach out to him during his WWE hiatus.

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी