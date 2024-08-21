"Miss ya already" - WWE official shares heartfelt message following RAW

A WWE official shared a heartfelt message following this past Monday's edition of RAW. It was announced during the show that a popular star would not be returning to the red brand until 2025.

Pat McAfee will be taking a break from WWE to return to College GameDay on ESPN. However, the former NFL punter will be returning when RAW makes the jump to Netflix beginning in January 2025.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to Pat McAfee and noted that he missed him already. You can check out Pearce's post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Miss ya already," wrote Pearce.

Pearce sends message to McAfee on Instagram.

The promotion has hired ESPN's Joe Tessitore, and he will be starting on the September 2 edition of RAW. Tessitore will be calling the action alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett while McAfee is away. Michael Cole will be returning to SmackDown as well.

Former WWE writer criticizes Adam Pearce following RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized RAW General Manager Adam Pearce following this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that The Judgment Day attacked Damian Priest ahead of his match against Dominik Mysterio and wondered why nothing was done about it.

The veteran added that World Heavyweight Champion Gunther should have been banned from ringside during the main event of WWE RAW between Randy Orton and Ludwig Kaiser as well.

"Priest goes out there and on the entrance; he is jumped by all of the Judgment Day. Two matches later, Gunther goes out there and just stands around ringside. Where is Adam Pearce? I am watching the main event, and I am thinking, 'Why is Gunther allowed to stand out there? Why is he allowed?"' he said. [From 51:21 onwards]

You can check the latest episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Pat McAfee also hosts his own daily talk show and had been receiving messages from The Wyatt Sicks on a regular basis. It will be interesting to see if the faction continues to reach out to him during his WWE hiatus.

