"Miss Youuuu" - Mandy Rose sends heartfelt message to former on-screen WWE rival 

Mandy Rose was released from WWE late last year, and it has recently been revealed that the former NXT Women's Champion has become a millionaire since her release.

Despite landing on her feet following her departure, it appears that there are several aspects of the business that Mandy Rose still misses, including some of the friends that she made.

Earlier today, she responded to a Twitter message from former rival Cora Jade, who had made it clear that she missed the woman who was once seen as the queen of the NXT Women's Division.

Rose was part of WWE for almost a decade and was able to help the NXT Women's Division grow following her move from the main roster. Her release has been viewed as controversial and has sparked online debate regarding the company's double standards.

Mandy Rose has earned $1 million from her own premium website since her WWE release

Mandy Rose's release came just a day after she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Rose had been hosting her own premium content website for several months leading up to her release, which was reportedly the reason why the decision was made.

Rose became one of the most successful former superstars just a month after her release since she was able to amass $1 million in just a month.

There are reports that the former champion could make her return to the wrestling business in the future, with rumors stating that AEW could be her landing place, but it appears that the former star is gaining the exposure that she needs for the time being.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE or that she could be set to head over to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

