Missing WWE Drafted star wrestles before SmackDown goes on the air despite being a RAW superstar

There have been certain WWE Superstars who moved to the main roster from NXT thanks to the Draft, but not everybody has benefited from it - some have even disappeared. One such "missing" drafted star wrestled a dark match before SmackDown went on the air despite being a RAW talent.

We are talking about none other than 29-year-old Odyssey Jones. The NXT prospect was one of the names drafted to Monday Night RAW this year, but he has yet to appear. A couple of weeks ago, he faced LWO's Raul Mendoza.

This week before SmackDown went on the air, Odyssey Jones faced another relative newcomer, Cameron Grimes, who defeated Baron Corbin in just six seconds.

Many have wondered where Jones has gone, as he has hardly wrestled since finishing up with NXT in April of this year. He belonged to the newer era of NXT and had a solid run, albeit a short-lived one.

Not only did it last for less than two years, but he spent nearly 10 months sidelined after requiring surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon.

Here's hoping that Odyssey Jones gets a big break on the WWE main roster.

