Mistake with WWE's Vince McMahon and The Fiend segment revealed

Eric Bischoff is not known for holding back when it comes to criticizing WWE or any other company if they make a mistake. On this week's episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Eric Bischoff pointed out one of the major issues with WWE's segment on SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam, where Vince McMahon was confronted by The Fiend.

Eric Bischoff on WWE's segment with Vince McMahon and The Fiend

Vince McMahon opened last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The WWE Chairman welcomed the audience to the new ThunderDome, however, he was interrupted.

Vince McMahon was confronted by The Fiend who came out to face him, but Eric Bischoff has now revealed the main problem with that segment.

“Vince (McMahon) is standing in the ring. I got no expression on Vince’s face whatsoever because the way the red was reading in the ring. Vince’s face was completely washed out. I don’t know if he was crapping his pants. I don’t know if he was laughing. I don’t know if he was scared to death. I don’t know anything. That whole scene, however many minutes that scene lasted, that whole scene was a complete waste of time because you achieved nothing for The Fiend. You didn’t make him scarier, you didn’t make him more imposing, and you didn’t make him more threatening. You didn’t get the sense that the Fiend was thinking of doing something to Vince. You got nothing. You can’t get any expressions out of the Fiend because he’s wearing a freaking mask, so you’re pretty limited from the get-go. But there was so much going on visually to that point that there was no emotion. You couldn’t see anything. How was I supposed to feel? What was I supposed to be thinking as a viewer?”

While the angle went well and Vince McMahon was able to leave without The Fiend attacking him, this is something WWE has to fix.