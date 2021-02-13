"Misused, they didn't like the guy" - Details on The Undertaker and former WWE Champion's contrasting reputations (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 13 opponent, Sycho Sid, was not booked correctly during his time in WWE.

Russo recently reviewed WrestleMania 13 with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript series. The event ended with The Undertaker defeating Sycho Sid to win the WWE Championship.

Sid headlined two WrestleManias – he also main-evented WrestleMania VIII against Hulk Hogan – while he held the WWE Championship on two occasions. However, Russo thinks his lack of popularity backstage could have prevented Sid from achieving more success.

“I think Sycho Sid was always misused. Bro, they [people backstage] didn’t like the guy. Bro, it’s funny that way. They got their favorites and then there are guys you know they just don’t like. And, bro, like I said, man, it could have come down to Sid missing a house show because he had a softball game. You don’t know what it is.”

Vince Russo discussed The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid and WrestleMania 13.

Comparing The Undertaker and Sycho Sid

The Undertaker after defeating Sycho Sid

Vince Russo said The Undertaker was among the most respected Superstars in the WWE locker room. Sycho Sid, on the other hand, was disliked backstage by some people within WWE.

“They just never liked Sid. I don’t know, bro. You know, Sid is the type of guy… Sid’s not a ‘yes sir’, ‘no sir’ guy. He’s gonna be honest with you, he’s gonna tell you what he thinks, he’s gonna tell you what he feels.”

Russo added that Sid “had everything” and he should have been “huge” for WWE in the 1990s.

