WWE icon John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023. He had already been in London for a few days, with some speculation as to whether he would make an appearance. He did, and he had a ground-breaking demand for WrestleMania.

John Cena spoke about how some WWE higher-ups feel like fans in the UK try to hijack the show and make it about themselves. Cena praised them and said that they are the show. But while it first seemed like he simply came to pander, he had a more important demand.

John Cena revealed that he came to publicly demand for WrestleMania to be held in London for the first time ever.

WrestleMania, as you know, has only ever been held in North America - with 37 in the United States of America and 2 in Canada. The last WrestleMania outside of the United States was 21 years ago in 2002.

WrestleMania in London is something that WWE fans have been clamoring to happen for years. Wembley Stadium would probably be the go-to venue as it has the ability to host over 90,000 people.

Cena's demand was met with a massive response as you might have expected.

Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who mocked the idea of WrestleMania in London and demanded a WrestleMania in Australia instead. Somehow, we feel like that isn't happening anytime soon.

