Miz and Maryse set to renew their wedding vows, Updated WWE RAW preview for 12/27

Are The Miz and Maryse setting up a trap for Edge on WWE RAW?

WWE announced on social media that The Miz and Maryse would be renewing their wedding vows Monday night on WWE RAW.

With The Miz getting one-up on Edge this past Monday, will The Rated R Superstar be looking for revenge against the Most Must-See Couple in WWE? Tune in to find out.

The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us. Fresh off getting the better of Edge on his own talk show last week, The Miz and Maryse are in a celebratory mood. They plan to celebrate their love in front of the WWE Universe as they get set to renew their wedding vows this Monday on Raw. There is no telling what can happen when a wedding takes place in a WWE ring, but one thing is guaranteed: It will be awesome.

The final WWE RAW of 2021 is absolutely loaded

Also as part of the upcoming episode, the former RAW World Tag Team Champions will go to war as AJ Styles goes one-on-one against Omos.

Will Omos continue his winning ways, or will The Phenomenal One give the giant his first singles loss in WWE? We'll find out soon enough.

Here is everything currently announced for the December 27 episode of WWE RAW:

The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows

Randy Orton goes one-on-one with Otis

Austin Theory will face Finn Balor in a rematch from last week

Damian Priest will defend the WWE United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler

Former tag team champions face-off as AJ Styles steps into the ring with Omos

