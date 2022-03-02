"Love John Cena to death" - Top AEW star praises the 16-time WWE world champion

WWE legend John Cena has a big fan in AEW's MJF, who recently spoke about his love for Cena.

MJF previously tried out for WWE's Tough Enough reality show back in 2015. He was also one of the security guards for an NXT show, where he was pushed aside by then NXT Champion, Samoa Joe.

MJF, in his recent appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s podcast Wrestling with Freddie, spoke about how he has already achieved greatness in pro wrestling. He also revealed how much he loves John Cena and that he got along with him when they met once.

"Here's the deal, Freddie, and not enough people talk about it: I feel like if I died today I've already had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. I've had some of the most memorable feuds and monumental moments in such a short period of time, and I'm only 25. I think it's hard for people to wrap their brain around that." said MJF.

MJF continued to shower praise on the Cenation leader during his appearance:

"And the thing is, Roddy Piper - one of my all-time favorites outside of John Cena. Love John Cena to death. You know John? (MJF asks Freddie Prinze Jr.) But the thing you have to understand is that's the price of greatness. You're not always going to get along with people, that's why me and John got along so well the one time I met up with him when I did extra work," said MJF. (From 10:15 to 10:50)

John Cena hasn't watched AEW but feels competition is good for WWE

The 16-time world champion revealed earlier this year that he hasn't watched AEW since its inception in 2019. He feels that WWE having competition is great for the company as it "forces" everyone to be better.

Cena feels that, as a performer, competition would drive him to be the best he possibly can be.

With the Road to WrestleMania picking up steam, it will be interesting to see if the Cenation leader decides to show up.

