MJF reacts to his fake Facebook handle that takes shots at WWE Superstars

MJF recently took to Twitter and made it clear that the Facebook handle named after him, that regularly takes shots at WWE, doesn't belong to him.

A fan recently tweeted to MJF, asking him whether a popular Facebook handle named after him actually belongs to him. MJF responded to the fan and cleared up the confusion by stating that the account is fake. In his next tweet, MJF recalled seeing articles about him taking shots at WWE employees, with the fake Facebook handle being cited as a source.

For the 1000th time I’m not on Facebook. https://t.co/VmhDPmaAw0 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 27, 2021

MJF makes things clear in regards to the fake Facebook handle

MJF's no-nonsense persona has turned him into one of the most popular villains in pro wrestling

MJF is one of the few wrestlers in pro wrestling who almost never break kayfabe, and stay in character in and out of the ring. MJF has landed in trouble due to this as well. Last year, MJF gave the middle finger to a kid during a signing, and the clip garnered mainstream attention. MJF received countless hateful messages for what he did, but there were tons of fans as well who sided with him on this.

Many fans fell for the fake MJF Facebook handle, as it regularly takes shots at WWE Superstars, in a tone that reminds fans of the AEW star. MJF did take a jibe at WWE a while ago, by dubbing it a 'monopolized company'.

"A year and a quarter ago, these incredible pro wrestlers who might not have been used properly by, let's face it, the monopolized company, WWE, at the time, had nowhere to go. Now, they do. And now that they can be showcased properly, it's sink or swim."

Best part about the awards shows? The sh*t you didn't see but here is a moment we just couldn't let slip by @The_MJF #AEWAwards pic.twitter.com/rUMnVsVvyL — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021

Here's hoping fans don't fall for the fake MJF handle on Facebook anymore, now that he has made it pretty clear that he isn't on the social media site in any form. MJF is currently one of the biggest heels in the business, and is just 24-years-old. He has a long way to go in All Elite Wrestling, and is bound to be a megastar in the promotion in the distant future.