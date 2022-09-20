MJF says he worked with WWE and former Universal Champion prior to him signing for AEW

Top pro wrestler MJF recently revealed that he worked with WWE when the company practiced paint designs on his body, which would later be used for Finn Balor.

Despite being arguably the biggest star outside of WWE today, the 26-year-old star had a few run-ins with the company prior to his career taking off. One noteworthy occasion took place in 2016 when WWE's makeup crew needed dummy bodies to practice their designs on for Finn Balor's Demon character, which was almost head to toe in paint.

During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', The Salt of The Earth recapped one of the few times he worked with WWE.

"They wanted to paint me up like Finn Balor because they were trying to figure out what his paint should look like for the show, so they painted me up. They took they took a photo of me and Finn Balor comes into the room. He was like ‘Yeah this is good’ and I was like ‘This is wild’. Like what a what a wild concept…Quite literally, [I’m] the paint dummy for Finn Balor!" (H/T EWrestling News)

Watch the full interview below:

Joseph Rosado @Joe__Rosado @The_MJF Is This True ???? Did You Test The Body Paint For Finn Balor In 2016 SummerSlam @The_MJF Is This True ???? Did You Test The Body Paint For Finn Balor In 2016 SummerSlam😭 https://t.co/NNkIF2YT4T

MJF recently made his comeback to AEW after a 3 month hiatus, where he won the casino ladder match to earn himself a future world championship match.

MJF comments on Vince McMahon leaving WWE

In July 2022, the 77 year old wrestling legend retired as the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, MJF was asked for his opinion on McMahon as well as his sudden retirement.

"That's a tough one. So he's left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business and there's a lot of stuff that came out. We don't know what's real, we don't know what's fake, I think it's all under investigation. All I can say is, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, the day-to-day operations of the company are now being led by his daughter Stephanie and former entertainment manager Nick Khan, as the pair are the co-CEOs of WWE.

