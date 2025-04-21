MLB sends John Cena message after WrestleMania 41; hilarious dig aimed at WWE Champion

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Apr 21, 2025 06:28 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time WWE World Champion (Photos: GETTY)

Major League Baseball pitched a message to John Cena after his historic win at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. MLB also took a playful dig at the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Cenation Leader pulled out all the stops to beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He hit a low blow on Rhodes after the then-champion hesitated to hit him with the title belt.

Cena used it to his advantage, cracking The American Nightmare on his skull to get the victory. He broke Ric Flair's record, becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion. It caught the attention of many, even outside of pro wrestling, including MLB.

The biggest baseball league in the world gave a shoutout to John Cena after his triumph while taking a hilarious dig at him. They uploaded a picture of an invisible Cena throwing the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium in 2009.

"His time is now! Congrats to John Cena on his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship #WrestleMania," MLB's X account tweeted.

Since turning heel, Cena has abandoned almost everything associated with him as a babyface, including fans, his smile and even his trademark "You Can't See Me" and "Cena is invisible" memes.

Edited by Pratik Singh
