MLW announces the return of the Opera Cup

MLW will be returning to competition in November with #TheRestart. It was announced yesterday that the Opera Cup tournament, also known as "The Classic", will be returning this year.

NEW YORK – As Major League Wrestling charts its return to competition with #TheRestart, the league today confirmed the Opera Cup will return this year.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.

After a 71 year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.

Last year's tournament in New York's Melrose Ballroom featured an all star lineup of the best MLW ha to offer with MJF, Alexander Hammerstone, TJP, and Timothy Thatcher. In the finals, Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated his Hart Foundation brethren Brian Pillman Jr. to win the prestigious cup.

MLW inks multi-platform rights deal in UK & Ireland

Following the announcement of their deal in the US with Fubo Sports, MLW announced that they have signed a new TV deal in the UK & Ireland with the Sports Channel Network to telecast their MLW Fusion program.

Their press release for the deal read:

UNITED KINGDOM – Sports Channel Network and Major League Wrestling (“MLW”)® today announced a new multi-platform broadcast partnership for the UK and Ireland starting this fall. The sports provider has further strengthened its growing offer for sports fans by securing the rights to Major League Wrestling: FUSION, the league’s flagship series airing weekly.

Sports Channel Network, Channel 266 on Freeview and Youview as well as on Freesat, mobile and smart TV devices, offers the consumer the opportunity to watch premium sports content from over 25 categories ranging from action sports to fishing.

MLW will also be distributed on VOD365, SCN’s free online streaming platform.

This is an exciting time for MLW returning to air after a long hiatus during the current global pandemic. Fans have reasons to feel opportunism for this league with the recent updates ahead of #TheRestart.