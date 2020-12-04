MLW CEO Court Bauer on the status of AAA's Laredo Kid after Opera Cup exit

MLW Fusion recently started airing again on Wednesday's at 7 pm eastern time on their YouTube Channel and Fubo Sports Network after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLW Fusion kicked off big with The Restart three weeks ago (You can read the results of the show here). The company also announced the return of The Opera Cup on the same night as well.

The Opera Cup opening round matches would take place over the next two weeks on MLW Fusion.

Those matches were Richard Holliday against TJP, Tom Lawlor facing off against NJPW's Rocky Romero, ACH locked horns against AAA's Laredo Kid and Low Ki take on Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a rematch from last year's Opera Cup.

During the first MLW Fusion after The Restart event, Richard Holliday and Tom Lawlor move on to the semifinals of The Opera Cup after defeating TJP and Rocky Romero respectively (You can read the results of the show here). On last night's episode of MLW Fusion, ACH faced AAA's Laredo Kid.

ACH would go on to win the match and move onto the semifinals of The Opera Cup and will face Tom Lawlor.

MLW CEO Court Bauer says AAA's Laredo Kid will continue to appear and mix it up on a regular basis

MLW's CEO Court Bauer held a media call after last night's MLW Fusion. He answered questions about MLW and the status of Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Bauer was then asked about the status of AAA's Laredo Kid and if he will appear for MLW again. The MLW CEO said that the fans would get to see more of Kid on the show and even said that the AAA World Cruiserweight title could be defended on the show.

Advertisement

"Yes, Laredo (Kid) is going to be in the mix on a regular basis. We may even see the AAA title defended."

ACH on the money with a NASTY kick to @Laredokidpro1 and follows up with the Spirit bomb to get the win and advances to the next round of the #OperaCup.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup



▶️ https://t.co/ETzHjfB1Ft pic.twitter.com/MbRmQ3iSAW — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020

This is big news and it seems that MLW has established a relationship with AAA based out of Mexico. It remains to be seen if we could witness some AAA's finest grace the MLW ring in the coming few months.

Tune in to MLW Wednesday's at 7 pm Eastern Time on their YouTube channel and Fubo Sports Network.