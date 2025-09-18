"Mocking mental illness" - AJ Lee slammed by WWE legend

AJ Lee has been slammed by a WWE legend for her promo on RAW. Lee made a stunning return to WWE after a 10-year hiatus two weeks ago on SmackDown. She came out to confront Becky Lynch and brawled with her.

Last week on RAW, AJ Lee cut a promo to talk about her mental health journey and how she got therapy. This drew a warm reaction from the fans, who chanted "Therapy." However, WWE legend Kevin Nash wasn't a fan of this promo.

Talking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash mentioned that the promo was in poor taste and mocked therapy.

"They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off, they went and got, like, therapy and took care of their mental health, and the people start chanting 'therapy,'" he said.

Nash claimed that this was a wrestling angle, and had nothing to do with mental health.

"And then you realize that she didn’t go get mental health, that this is a wrestling angle and we’re kind of mocking therapy... and mental illness," he added.

You can watch the video below:

While the promo may not have resonated with Nash, AJ Lee has been an advocate for mental health in the past. She has also been open about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and battling depression and anxiety.

AJ Lee was tricked by Becky Lynch on RAW

This week on RAW, AJ Lee and CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The segment saw Rollins and Lynch get into an argument, with The Man walking out of the ring.

However, it turned out to be a ruse, with Rollins goading Punk into chasing him and allowing Lynch to deliver a ManHandle Slam on Lee.

Lee and Punk will face The Visionary and Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

