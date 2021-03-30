"The structure of my training has changed completely" - Mojo Rawley on the difference between his WWE and NFL training 

WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley played in the NFL as a defensive lineman before embarking on a career in professional wrestling. According to Rawley, his NFL training was surprisingly different from the one in WWE.

Mojo Rawley was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2009 following that year's NFL Draft. He went on to join the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 where he played on the defensive line, but was ultimately released after sustaining a calf injury.

After his release, Mojo Rawley made the transition to wrestling by signing with WWE. He made his NXT debut in 2013 before forming a tag team with former WWE star Zack Ryder as The Hype Bros in 2015.

During a recent interview, Mojo Rawley explained what he went through in his NFL training compared to what he went through in his WWE training.

"I was surprised to see the extent of how different the training is. In football, I was a defensive lineman so my weight training was centered around achieving mass and power. I did mostly high weights and low reps. My cardio training primarily required me to operate at a high energy output for short bursts throughout a football game. Now, my cardio and weight training has to enable me to function nonstop throughout a match. I have to be able to function continuously throughout the entirety of a whole match. Quickness within a ring is more important than straight line speed on a football field. The structure of my training has changed completely but my training style has not. Intensity, conditioning, power and HYPE!"

Mojo Rawley is also close friends with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. The former WWE 24/7 Champion helped Rawley win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Mojo Rawley in WWE

Mojo Rawley as WWE 24/7 Champion

Mojo Rawley's biggest accomplishments in WWE were winning the 24/7 Championship seven times and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He went through a character change in 2019 but unfortunately, it didn't lead to anything significant.

Mojo Rawley's run in WWE has been quite disappointing to say the least. He made his last on-screen appearance nearly a year ago on SmackDown, where he lost to Chad Gable.