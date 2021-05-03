Molly Holly "cried for like four hours" after WWE cut her Hall of Fame speech

Molly Holly was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. According to Molly, she was promised a good duration to deliver her speech at the ceremony. However, she ended up getting two minutes instead, which made her emotional.

Molly Holly had a very successful career in WWE, where she enjoyed two runs with the Women's Championship. Her most recent match was at last year's WWE Royal Rumble event, where she competed in the 30-women showcase.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Molly Holly explained how nice it was to see Hurricane Helms inform her about her WWE Hall of Fame induction. She said she was initially told she'd have 15 minutes for her speech.

"When I first — it was really awesome that Hurricane Helms was the one who tells me I was going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame and the fact that he legitimately, for real got choked up and he was super proud of me and that was really, really special so I love that moment," Molly Holly said. "But the behind the scenes of after that is that I was told I’d have about 15 minutes to give a speech so I spent a lot of time and had three friends of mine that are professional writers help me and I practiced it for like 60 hours."

Molly Holly also said she cried for hours when she found out her speech time was being cut made.

"I have a regular 9-5 job and after work every day, I would practice it while I was going for a walk and I worked really hard on it and then a couple days before, they said, ‘Oh never mind, you actually have two minutes to give your speech’ and I cried for like four hours," Holly explained.

Holly explained that it brought back memories of her time as a full-time competitor in WWE, where she'd get limited time to perform.

"I was like I think all this — and the girls and I’m sure it happened to the guys too but a lot of times when I used to wrestle full-time, they would tell us, ‘Okay, you can have 12 minutes to wrestle’ and then right before we walk out they’d be like, ‘Nope, nope. You have four minutes’ and we’d be like, ‘Aw!' We were so ready to tell a story of good versus evil and give the fans their money’s worth’ and now it’s just like entrances, two moves and the match and it would be like such a heartbreak so I think I took a lot of that resentment or hurt from 20 years ago and piled it onto that moment when they cut my speech down and I just was like, I was so sad," Holly added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Molly Holly deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. What she didn't deserve, however, was being led to believe she was going to get enough time to deliver her speech when she wasn't.

WWE put Molly Holly’s full speech on YouTube

Moly Holly WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE eventually did right by Molly Holly by giving her a chance to properly thank everyone in her full speech. The video was uploaded onto WWE's official YouTube account.

Molly Holly said she was happy she could thank the people who helped shape her career.

"But, here’s the good news: The WWE made it right and they let me give my speech on their YouTube page. They have like 75 million people that have looked on that. So I was like so hurt and then I was so happy that they let me thank Dean Malenko and Lanny Poffo and these people that really, really helped shape my career so it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for me," Holly said.

Molly Holly joined other WWE stars such as Kane, Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali and Eric Bischoff in the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.