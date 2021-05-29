WWE Superstar set to make Monday Night RAW return; multiple matches and segments announced

Monday Night RAW is just a few days away and WWE have confirmed some new segments and matches for the upcoming episode. The announcements were made on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The company confirmed that there will be two big matches as well as a segment featuring a returning RAW Superstar.

The first match, which was announced on the previous episode of RAW, is the No.1 contender match for the WWE Championship between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston. The winner of the match will face Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

It has also been confirmed that former WWE Champion, The Miz will be returning to Monday Night RAW. The A-Lister, who reportedly suffered an ACL injury during his match at WrestleMania Backlash, will be hosting an episode of Miz TV. The episode will feature RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and her Hell in a Cell opponent Charlotte Flair.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Reginald will be answering for his recent actions against Shayna Baszler, after the Queen of Spades and her partner Nia Jax failed to regain the Women's Tag Team titles.

This week's edition of the red brand will certainly be one to watch out for. WWE will be hoping to build off what was a relatively good episode last week.

Monday Night RAW recently got a new edition at the announcers' table

The past week has seen a couple of changes being made to WWE's announcing team. Former Monday Night RAW and 205 Live commentator Tom Phillips was released by the company, and Adnan Virk announced that he was parting ways with WWE.

With a spot on RAW's announcers' table open, WWE had to make some quick changes, and it was recently confirmed that a replacement for Virk has been found.

WWE has confirmed that former UFC and Bellator and Invicta FC commentator Jimmy Smith will be the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night RAW.

WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/8mUWqEkv4X — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

Smith will start his tenure as a commentator on May 31st. Hopefully he has a long and fruitful career as part of the RAW announcers' desk. What are you most looking forward to on the upcoming episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

