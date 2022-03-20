'Money'- Alexa Bliss' one-word opinion of RAW Superstar's popular catchphrase

Alexa Bliss seems to be a big fan of a fellow WWE Superstar's popular catchphrase, if her latest tweet is any indication.

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled on WWE TV ever since appearing at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. She's quite active on Twitter and Instagram, though.

The former women's champion recently took to Twitter to heap praise on RAW Superstar Chad Gable's catchphrase, 'SHOOSH!' Alexa Bliss is a fan of Gable's subtle delivery of the catchphrase and believes that it's 'money.'

Alexa Bliss isn't the only one that Gable has left impressed

Chad Gable has been on an upward trajectory over the past year or so. Gable has been a part of the main roster for a long time at this point. WWE hasn't used him to his fullest potential for quite a while after he debuted on the main roster with Jason Jordan as the American Alpha.

The former tag team champion recruited Otis to Alpha Academy in late 2020 and the duo later began competing on WWE TV as a tag team.

Earlier this year, Alpha Academy won the RAW Tag Team titles by defeating RK-Bro. They held the belts for 55 days before dropping them back to Randy Orton and Riddle.

Here's what Gable wrote on Instagram after winning the RAW Tag Team titles with Otis:

@otis_wwe and I have been talking about a night like last night since we were training for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs in 2011. ⁣The Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team. It’s been a brotherhood for 10+ years. ⁣After getting called up to RAW, I jokingly told Otis there was a house for sale up the street for me if he wanted to move in. Within days, he told me he put it an offer and would be there in a few weeks. ⁣Since then, he’s come over nearly every single day for us to leave puddles of sweat in my garage in some of the grittiest training sessions you could ever imagine, all with the goal of continually making progress in this profession and in life. I could not be happier or more proud of this man. ⁣My protege. My prized pupil. My #1 guy. But most importantly, my friend. ⁣We did it. ⁣#AlphaAcademy," wrote Gable.

Gable's personality has changed for the better ever since he formed a team with Otis. Fans are in absolute awe of his catchphrase, 'Shoosh,' which is him basically telling the audience to keep quiet while he speaks on the mic.

Otis and Gable will look to recapture their lost gold in the coming weeks on RAW or will look to insert themselves in the tag team championship match between RK-Bro and Street Profits at WrestleMania.

Are you impressed with Gable's catchphrase as well? What do you think of his character progression over the past year?

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha