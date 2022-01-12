Chad Gable talks winning the RAW Tag Team Championships and relationship with Otis

Chad Gable and Otis defeated RK-Bro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions last night on Monday Night RAW, with Otis pinning Randy Orton to secure the upset victory.

Alpha Academy has quickly risen to the top of the WWE tag team division's food chain. The win marks Gable's fourth tag team title win and Otis' first championship in WWE.

On Tuesday, the former Olympian took to Instagram to express his excitement following the team's big win, as well as his personal relationship with Otis. Gable and Otis have been real-life friends for years, and have dreamed of achieving victories like the one on Monday night.

"@otis_wwe and I have been talking about a night like last night since we were training for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs in 2011. ⁣The Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team. It’s been a brotherhood for 10+ years. ⁣After getting called up to RAW, I jokingly told Otis there was a house for sale up the street for me if he wanted to move in. Within days, he told me he put it an offer and would be there in a few weeks. ⁣Since then, he’s come over nearly every single day for us to leave puddles of sweat in my garage in some of the grittiest training sessions you could ever imagine, all with the goal of continually making progress in this profession and in life. I could not be happier or more proud of this man. ⁣My protege. My prized pupil. My #1 guy. But most importantly, my friend. ⁣We did it. ⁣#AlphaAcademy." - Chad Gable, Instagram

What's next for RK-Bro as a tag team following their loss on RAW?

Questions are now looming over what will happen to fan favorite tag team, RK-Bro. For months, the unlikely paring rose through the ranks and became one of WWE's best tag teams. However, a constant theme for the group has been Orton's serious demeanor clashing with the more laidback and easy-going style of Matt Riddle.

Many fans had assumed the duo would split at some point, with former WWE champion Randy Orton being the obvious one to turn on his partner. However, that is not guaranteed. Could the fun-loving Riddle expose his mean streak and attack the future Hall of Famer? Only time will tell.

