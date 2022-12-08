"Money to be made together than apart" - Wrestling fans claim 54-year-old veteran could be a key factor in Triple H and Tony Khan working together

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Tony Khan confirming that William Regal will be allowed to leave AEW and rejoin WWE to help his son Charlie Dempsey.

At AEW Full Gear 2022, Regal played a crucial role, as he betrayed Jon Moxley and helped MJF win the AEW World Championship. However, in a recent edition of Dynamite, Regal was betrayed by the man who he helped win the world title.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Khan's statement, as many believe that the former NXT General Manager will play a crucial role in Triple H working alongside Tony Khan.

Big W for Tony @SeanRossSapp respect tony for this man , say what you want about the man but he's got a heart.Big W for Tony @SeanRossSapp respect tony for this man , say what you want about the man but he's got a heart.Big W for Tony https://t.co/PnuiNbq16x

Henry Proudlock @HenryProudlock @SeanRossSapp If you knew he was going (and kudos for handling it so well) why book him in an angle for main event? Seems bit short sighted @SeanRossSapp If you knew he was going (and kudos for handling it so well) why book him in an angle for main event? Seems bit short sighted

Crosby Tatum @crosbyt123 @SeanRossSapp Respect. My hope is WWE can pay it forward some way to Tony and AEW. Time to put the knives away and just, collaborate and do business together, amicably. More money to be made together than apart. @SeanRossSapp Respect. My hope is WWE can pay it forward some way to Tony and AEW. Time to put the knives away and just, collaborate and do business together, amicably. More money to be made together than apart.

msrk 🐉 🗡️ @CzerSalazar @SeanRossSapp I think this might be a step towards the two companies working together, even in some capacity. Regal is an absolute gentleman, and gentleman don’t usually forget favors like this. @SeanRossSapp I think this might be a step towards the two companies working together, even in some capacity. Regal is an absolute gentleman, and gentleman don’t usually forget favors like this.

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 @SeanRossSapp Maybe Regal can be a deciding factor if HHH and TK eventually want to do business with each other. Since he has such positive relationships with both people @SeanRossSapp Maybe Regal can be a deciding factor if HHH and TK eventually want to do business with each other. Since he has such positive relationships with both people

Metal4ever24 @Music4ever24 @SeanRossSapp As much as I'm not a big fan of TK, I gotta give him respect for this. Perhaps next year we all could be a bit less gatekeeping and just enjoy both or multiple brands without hating on each other for being fans of said brands. @SeanRossSapp As much as I'm not a big fan of TK, I gotta give him respect for this. Perhaps next year we all could be a bit less gatekeeping and just enjoy both or multiple brands without hating on each other for being fans of said brands.

Regal being upfront and honest.



Tony not being petty and keeping him locked in.



Regal will be a loss, but doing right by him will keep a strong relationship between TK and the folks closest to Regal ie Danielson and Mox. @SeanRossSapp Really honourable way for both sides to handle it.Regal being upfront and honest.Tony not being petty and keeping him locked in.Regal will be a loss, but doing right by him will keep a strong relationship between TK and the folks closest to Regal ie Danielson and Mox. @SeanRossSapp Really honourable way for both sides to handle it. Regal being upfront and honest. Tony not being petty and keeping him locked in.Regal will be a loss, but doing right by him will keep a strong relationship between TK and the folks closest to Regal ie Danielson and Mox.

I'll be your dog Makima @betokachamila @TheEnemiesPE3 Some weird people are going to be mad that he choose his son just like there mad Rey choose Dom @TheEnemiesPE3 Some weird people are going to be mad that he choose his son just like there mad Rey choose Dom

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope he is an on screen coach with Charlie sometimes. That would add more star power to him @TheEnemiesPE3 I hope he is an on screen coach with Charlie sometimes. That would add more star power to him

Regal was previously let go by WWE and made his AEW debut at Revolution 2022.

Upon his arrival in the promotion, he allied with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, creating the Blackpool Combat Club in the process. The faction also consists of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

What did Tony Khan say regarding William Regal's departure?

Tony Khan recently spoke on the ROH Final Battle media call. He confirmed William Regal's departure from AEW and also explained how the 54-year-old approached the promotion.

Khan mentioned that Regal requested not to renew his contract at the end of the year. He said:

"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE."

During his time with WWE, Regal competed as an in-ring competitor. He was also quite close to Triple H during NXT's black-and-gold era, and it makes a lot of sense for him to return to the company under The Game.

Triple H took over WWE's creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement this year. Numerous other top stars have also returned to the Stamford-based company under him, including former champions Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano.

