"Money to be made together than apart" - Wrestling fans claim 54-year-old veteran could be a key factor in Triple H and Tony Khan working together

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Tony Khan confirming that William Regal will be allowed to leave AEW and rejoin WWE to help his son Charlie Dempsey.
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Regal played a crucial role, as he betrayed Jon Moxley and helped MJF win the AEW World Championship. However, in a recent edition of Dynamite, Regal was betrayed by the man who he helped win the world title.
Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Khan's statement, as many believe that the former NXT General Manager will play a crucial role in Triple H working alongside Tony Khan.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Regal was previously let go by WWE and made his AEW debut at Revolution 2022.
Upon his arrival in the promotion, he allied with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, creating the Blackpool Combat Club in the process. The faction also consists of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
What did Tony Khan say regarding William Regal's departure?
Tony Khan recently spoke on the ROH Final Battle media call. He confirmed William Regal's departure from AEW and also explained how the 54-year-old approached the promotion.
Khan mentioned that Regal requested not to renew his contract at the end of the year. He said:
"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE."
During his time with WWE, Regal competed as an in-ring competitor. He was also quite close to Triple H during NXT's black-and-gold era, and it makes a lot of sense for him to return to the company under The Game.
Triple H took over WWE's creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement this year. Numerous other top stars have also returned to the Stamford-based company under him, including former champions Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano.
