Montez Ford details how he and his partner have different "avenues" for WWE WrestleMania

Montez Ford has the potential to become a future world champion in WWE. The current tag team specialist recently spoke about how the WrestleMania season impacts himself and his wife.

Ford has gained popularity as part of The Street Profits, alongside Angelo Dawkins. The duo won the tag team championships of each brand once before aligning themselves with Bobby Lashley now.

The heelish trio seems to be on a path of destruction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see them win some titles to make their faction stronger.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio, Ford detailed how he and his wife Bianca Belair have different "avenues" on how they want to be part of WrestleMania events.

He noted that since he is more of a tag team wrestler, he has his own thing going, while Bianca marches ahead as a solo performer. He further added that WrestleMania will be a big deal for his and his wife's reality TV series, "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez."

"We're going to have stuff that we go through, but it's stuff that we go through that's critical to us, like for example, WrestleMania is the pinnacle of everything everyone works for here, every single year," said Ford. "No matter who's here on the roster, from 'RAW' to 'SmackDown' [to] 'NXT,' they want to be a part of WrestleMania. It's WrestleMania. It's the Showcase of the Immortals. One of the things in our show ['Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez'] is being a part, and how to be a part of WrestleMania." [H/t Wrestling Inc.]

This year’s WrestleMania show saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka.

Montez Ford's partner was unhappy with his recent WWE media appearance

Montez Ford was a guest on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump. The three-time tag team champion revealed that Bobby Lashley was not happy with him taking time off training.

However, Montez Ford said that The All Mighty was cool with his appearance once he explained the reasons the him. The former WWE Champion gave him his blessing to appear on The Bump.

"How's everyone doing today? I will say The All Mighty was a little bit upset that my time was taken away today. But when I told him what the cause was for, he gave me an excuse. He said, 'Hey, I'll let it pass.' So I'm just letting you guys know that right off the room," said Montez Ford.

The Street Profits have found a new lease of life after allying with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. It will be great to see them win some big matches to become a top faction in the company.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair join the heel team of The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

