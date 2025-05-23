Montez Ford issues a warning to top WWE tag team ahead of a major title match

Montez Ford has issued a warning to top WWE tag team Fraxiom. The newly called-up duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom will face The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Fraxiom lost the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver 2025 to Hank and Tank. This marked their final match in the brand and the end of their second reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions, which ended at 230 days.

On Instagram, Ford warned Fraxiom ahead of their title match on this week's SmackDown. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champions have already lost to the newly promoted tag team on the main roster, but promised that things would be different in the rematch.

"SH** WONT BE LIKE THE LAST TIME…SEE YOU TONIGHT FRAX," wrote Ford.

Montez Ford warned Travis Scott after his WWE appearance

Montez Ford wasn't pleased with Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. While he did give the rapper credit for revolutionizing the rap game, the 34-year-old also gave him a subtle warning.

Speaking on UNLIKELY, Montez Ford stated the following:

"Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is. He did it against the quarterback of our division, and you know what? I applaud him. Seriously, he's changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture, and now he's changed the culture when it comes to wrestling by blending all the crowds and the audiences. Hey, salute Travis. We see you, but just know if you come this way, it may not go your day [sic]. That's all I'm going to say,"

The Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team Championships on the March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown. They successfully defended it against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns in a brutal three-way TLC Match on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

