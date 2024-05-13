Montez Ford pens emotional message for Bianca Belair: "There's not enough words"

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently took to social media to write an emotional message for his wife, Bianca Belair. He also shared a series of pictures alongside his family members.

Montez Ford and Belair were picked by Friday Night SmackDown in the 2024 Draft. The EST is currently in a tag team with Jade Cargill, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Title at Backlash France. Meanwhile, Ford, alongside his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins, is a part of Bobby Lashley's stable on the blue brand.

The 33-year-old recently took to Instagram to share photos of his family on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the post's caption, Ford wrote a heartfelt message for Bianca Belair, thanking her for everything she does as a mother.

"Happy Mother’s Day to All the Mothers! But to my wife, thank you. The kids and I are extremely grateful to have you as mommy. There’s not enough words or time to display the role you’ve embraced. Bonus mom, plus one mom, whatever people want to illustrate it, It’s not easy doing all you have done for these kids, but you have and we wouldn’t be where we are today without you, mommy. The last photo of this slide perfectly illustrates the household. 😂We love you dearly @biancabelairwwe forever and two days," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Montez Ford congratulated Bianca Belair after the latter's WWE WrestleMania XL victory

At WrestleMania XL Night One, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL in a high-profile six-woman tag team match. The following night, The Pride defeated The Final Testament in a Street Fight.

Following Belair's victory, Montez Ford took to Instagram to congratulate his wife and shared a heartfelt story about their daughter.

"My beautiful wife @biancabelairwwe. Congratulations on your win as well. I picked up one Sunday night for our household too! Our daughter straight up told me Sunday before I left the room, "You better win daddy." Cause she saw mommy win Saturday. So no pressure leaving the room Sunday morning😂," he wrote.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are currently competing in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. It will be interesting to see which star will reign supreme on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

