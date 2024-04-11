WWE Superstar sends emotional message to Bianca Belair following WrestleMania victory

A WWE Superstar has sent a heartfelt message to Bianca Belair following an impressive victory at WrestleMania XL. The EST competed in a Six-Woman Tag Team match during The Show of Shows.

Montez Ford is married to Bianca Belair in real life and both superstars were successful during WrestleMania weekend. Ford is a part of The Pride faction on SmackDown, and they defeated The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain) in a Philadelphia Street Fight at the biggest show of the year.

The SmackDown star took to his Instagram today to share a heartfelt message following his victory at WrestleMania. He praised his stablemates, Snoop Dogg, the fans, and his wife, Bianca Beliar. Ford congratulated Belair on her victory at 'Mania and noted that his daughter demanded he win at the event as well.

"My beautiful wife @biancabelairwwe. Congratulations on your win as well. I picked up one Sunday night for our household too! Our daughter straight up told me Sunday before I left the room, "you better win daddy." Cause she saw mommy win Saturday. So No pressure leaving the room Sunday morning.😂," he wrote.

WWE RAW star claims Bianca Belair is the second-best female wrestler ever

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley named Bianca Belair as the second-best female WWE Superstar of all time after putting herself at the top of the list.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, The Judgment Day member was asked to name the best women's wrestler in history. Ripley named herself and then said Belair was second on her list.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [From 0:39 – 0:56]

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are two of the most popular WWE Superstars on the entire roster. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for both stars moving forward following their victories at WrestleMania.

