Montez Ford promises violence in major WWE championship match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has shared an interesting message ahead of his major championship match scheduled for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs later tonight from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.
Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly challenged Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the WWE Tag Team Championship on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The contest ended in a DQ finish as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano took out both teams. On the April 25 episode of the blue brand, the Street Profits will put their title on the line against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC Match.
Heading into SmackDown, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to share the match graphic. The 34-year-old claimed that they would leave the battle as kings and promised that there would be violence.
"TONIGHT THE KINGS OF THE TAG TEAM DIVISION OF THE WORLD WILL BE CROWNED. HAVE MERCY LORD. THIS VIOLENCE WILL BE TELEVISED. TLC 2025," he wrote.
Montez Ford sends a heartfelt message to his wife and daughter
Although Montez Ford did not wrestle on the Grandest Stage of Them All, his wife Bianca Belair featured in the opening contest of Night Two. She locked horns with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.
The EST of WWE made a special entrance before the bout, accompanied by her stepdaughter, Megan. After the show, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to pen down an emotional message for Megan and Bianca. He praised the two and expressed his love towards them.
"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. - Dadzilla," he wrote.
Bianca Belair did not show up on the RAW following WrestleMania. She might turn up on the blue brand later tonight and possibly also return to the storyline featuring Jade Cargill and Naomi.