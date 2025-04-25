Montez Ford promises violence in major WWE championship match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has shared an interesting message ahead of his major championship match scheduled for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs later tonight from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

Ad

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly challenged Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the WWE Tag Team Championship on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The contest ended in a DQ finish as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano took out both teams. On the April 25 episode of the blue brand, the Street Profits will put their title on the line against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC Match.

Ad

Trending

Heading into SmackDown, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to share the match graphic. The 34-year-old claimed that they would leave the battle as kings and promised that there would be violence.

"TONIGHT THE KINGS OF THE TAG TEAM DIVISION OF THE WORLD WILL BE CROWNED. HAVE MERCY LORD. THIS VIOLENCE WILL BE TELEVISED. TLC 2025," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Ad

Montez Ford sends a heartfelt message to his wife and daughter

Although Montez Ford did not wrestle on the Grandest Stage of Them All, his wife Bianca Belair featured in the opening contest of Night Two. She locked horns with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

The EST of WWE made a special entrance before the bout, accompanied by her stepdaughter, Megan. After the show, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to pen down an emotional message for Megan and Bianca. He praised the two and expressed his love towards them.

Ad

"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. - Dadzilla," he wrote.

Ad

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair did not show up on the RAW following WrestleMania. She might turn up on the blue brand later tonight and possibly also return to the storyline featuring Jade Cargill and Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More